Rain tonight, sunshine returns over the next few days

Showers will be possible Monday night into Tuesday morning, but sunshine will return by Tuesday...
Showers will be possible Monday night into Tuesday morning, but sunshine will return by Tuesday afternoon.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Showers will be possible Monday night into Tuesday morning, but sunshine will return by Tuesday afternoon.

Showers will linger into early Tuesday morning with lows dropping into the lower 50s overnight. By Tuesday afternoon, sunshine will return, the wind will be mild, and highs will reach the upper 60s.

We’ll have more chances for scattered storms Wednesday evening. Sunshine will return on Thursday with highs warming back into the 70s.

Rain chances will be possible on Friday, in the morning and the evening, and again Saturday night.

Highs will warm into the 80s briefly on Saturday, before dropping back into the lower 70s by the end of the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; a few showers. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 51.

Tomorrow: Early a.m. showers, then mostly sunny. Wind: N 10-15. High: 69.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 45.

Wed: High: 68 Mostly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Thu: High: 72 Low: 48 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 78 Low: 49 A.M. showers, then partly cloudy. Evening storms.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Sun: High: 70 Low: 57 Mostly cloudy; breezy.

Mon: High: 69 Low: 50 Mostly cloudy.

