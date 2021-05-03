Wet start to the work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front is sweeping across Kansas. The severe weather from Sunday night is over, but the shower and storm threat is not. Isolated showers this morning will transition into scattered storms this afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong with gusty wind and small hail, especially east of the turnpike, but severe weather is not expected.

Cooler temperatures are on tap today with highs mostly in the 60s to near 70 degrees, or 5 to 10 degrees cooler than the past few days.

Showers will persist through the evening hours before coming to an end after midnight. We will see some sunshine on Tuesday before the next weather maker quickly moves into the area. A dry Wednesday morning promises to turn stormy during the afternoon and evening.

The weather pattern remains unsettled through the end of the week with additional storm chances, but warmer weather should return to the state as highs rebound into the 70s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, late afternoon showers/storms. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 70.

Tonight: Cloudy; showers and storms likely. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny. Wind: N 10-15. High: 66.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E/S 5-10. Low: 45.

Wed: High: 68. Low: 46. Increasing clouds; afternoon showers/storms.

Thu: High: 70. Low: 49. Becoming mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 75. Low: 60. Increasing clouds; isolated late-day storms.

Sat: High: 81. Low: 61. Storms early, then partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 76. Low: 53. Storms early, then partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.