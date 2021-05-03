Wichita police: 1 critical after self-inflicted gunshot wound during traffic stop
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is in critical condition after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in east Wichita.
Wichita police say the incident occurred during a traffic stop at Oliver and Orme (just south of Kellogg).
Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details about the incident.
