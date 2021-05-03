Advertisement

Worlds of Fun, Oceans of Fun to open this month

Mock-up of Riptide Raceway (Source: Worlds of Fun)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun will reopen to the public this summer. Worlds of Fun opens May 22 and Oceans of Fun opens May 29 with the debut of the park’s all-new slide, the Riptide Raceway.

As much of the country moves toward getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and the CDC issues new guidance, the park has updated some of its protocols for the visitors.

Some of those changes include:

  • Reservations are required to visit Oceans of Fun
  • Reservations are not required to visit Worlds of Fun
  • Temperature checks have been discontinued
  • No limitations on ride capacity – full train dispatches
  • Face coverings will not be required outdoors unless 6 feet of social distancing is not possible
  • Face coverings are required in all indoor locations.
  • Health screens and questionnaire for guests and ambassadors will be conducted as they arrive and not on the mobile app
  • We are moving towards cashless payment

Protocols that are still in place from 2020 include:

  • Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun will still operate with reduced capacity
  • Social distancing markers remain in place throughout the park
  • Hand sanitization stations throughout the park
  • Limited capacity in restrooms and other indoor venues
  • Need for mobile app to make reservations and navigate visit
  • Regular sanitation of all high-trafficked areas, including rides

2020 Season Passes have been automatically extended through 2021. Calendar and tickets are online at worldsoffun.com.

