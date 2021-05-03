Advertisement

WPD Investigates 2 overnight shootings in Wichita area

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is now investigating two separate shootings taking place Sunday morning.

2 a.m. Sunday, Wichita officers responded to reports of a shooting call at a hotel in the 7300 block of East Kellogg. When officers responded to the scene, they found no victims.

Shortly after, a local hospital checked in a 21-year-old female with a non-live threatening injuries with a gunshot wound. Another hospital checked in a 22-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman, both with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the Investigation revealed the three were at a birthday party when a disturbance broke out. The suspect fired multiple rounds before leaving the area. No arrests have been made.

Wichita Police say the other incident was a drive-by shooting that took place at 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of Jewell and Seneca St.

Officers arrived at an area hospital, finding two victims with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed the individuals were at an after-hours club in the 2000 block of South Seneca when someone opened fire on them as they were leaving.

Officers say they attempted to talk to others inside a vehicle that transported one of the shooting victims, when police say two occupants inside became uncooperative and began a physical altercation with officers. As a result, 25-year-old Miata Barber of Wichita and 18-year-old Ashanti Figures of Wichita were arrested and booked for Simple Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer.

Both shootings are still under investigation.

