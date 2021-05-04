Affidavit details what led up to shooting, arrest in death of 17-year-old at Morgan’s Landing Apartments in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A probable cause affidavit released Tuesday is detailing what lead up to the April 25 deadly shooting of 17-year-old Eric Stokes at the Morgan’s Landing Apartments in west Wichita.

According to the affidavit for Easton Palmer, one of the three suspects, Wichita police interviewed three people who were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, along with a school resource officer at Goddard High School and a woman named Wendy Burns. Police found Easton at her residence.

Another 17-year-old injured in the shooting, identified only as Braydon, told police he was in his bedroom with “Chris and Lex” when he heard knocking and someone say, “where is the strap?” He said he got his 9mm handgun and fired one shot. He told police there was a 2-3 second pause and then “all hell broke loose.” Braydon was shot in the leg. He told police he is a drug dealer and sells marijuana to make money.

Dax Dendurent, 18, told police he was sitting on the couch when he heard knocking on the door. He said he looked through the peephole but it was covered. When he opened the door, he said three people pushed their way inside and knocked him to the ground. He said two of them went into his bedroom and he heard what he thought were about 13 gunshots and a shotgun blast. He said he believed the shooting to be marijuana-related.

Another person in the apartment, Chris Oliver-Welch, 18, told police he was in the living room with Dax and Eric prior to the shooting. He said he went to the bedroom where Lexi and Braydon were when he heard knocking and grabbed his shotgun. He said Braydon grabbed a pistol. He said he heard voices say “give me your stuff” and something about money. He said he saw Braydon fire one round through the door and then shots were fired back at where they were. He said the bedroom door was being kicked in and was starting to cave. He said he held the shotgun but did not fire.

Wichita police obtained footage from several surveillance cameras located at the Morgan’s Landing and Magnolia Woods apartment complexes. It showed three people near a dumpster. One person in a white hoodie took it off and threw it in the dumpster. Officers recovered a white “Champion” hoodie from the dumpster. Another video showed two people walk up to a trash container and throw something inside. Police went to the trash container and recovered a black and silver semiautomatic handgun. They also obtained home surveillance from residents who lived on North High Street.

On April 27, Wichita police shared still shots of the footage on social media and with several news outlets. A school resource officer with Goddard High School reached out to police and identified one of the people as 18-year-old Easton Palmer. Later that evening, police received a call that Easton was staying at the home of Wendy Berns.

According to the affidavit, Berns told police Easton was dropped off at her home by someone who she believed to be his cousin. She said he asked if he could crash at her place. She said her home is a “safe place” and she told him no problem. Berns said Easton showed her a picture on Facebook and asked if it looked like him and she told him yes.

“Easton told Wendy that his brother Jaron killed over there. Wendy asked him to be specific and Easton said that Jaron told him they were going over to rob them and not pay for their carts. Easton told her that Jaron shot a kid in the leg and that freaked him out so he took off running. He told her he no idea what was going down until he got there. Easton said they went there with Jaron and some girl but he didn’t know,” the affidavit reads.

Berns said he tried to convince Easton to turn himself in. She said she contacted a friend who called police.

According to the affidavit, police interviewed Easton and he told police that he, his 25-year-old brother, Jaron, and a third person, went to the apartment to purchase “carts” or vaping cartridges containing “Dab,” or THC. Easton said his brother knocked on the door and pulled out a semiautomatic handgun. When a person Easton recognized as “Dax” answered the door, Jaron grabbed Dax by the hair and threw him on the ground.

Easton told police the third person entered the apartment and went into the back bedroom. He said his brother was demanding stuff when he saw a girl he knew as ‘Lexi’ come out of another bedroom and then went right back into the same bedroom and close the door.

Easton told police when the gunshot was fired from the bedroom, it went across the hallway in front of him and he ran past Jaron to the front door. Right after, he heard multiple gunshots, the document states. He said he and his brother then ran through an opening in a fence between the Morgan’s Landing and Magnolia Woods complexes.

Easton said Jaron took off a white hoodie and discarded it. He said his brother dropped the handgun in a trash receptacle near the complex. The details were confirmed by surveillance video reviewed and evidence recovered by Wichita police.

Easton Palmer was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery on Friday. A second suspect in the case, 18-year-old Breckyn Elliott, was also charged with first-degree murder in the commission of a felony. Wichita police are still searching for 25-year-old Jaron Palmer.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282 or CrimeStoppers at 316-267-2111.

