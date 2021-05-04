Advertisement

Centenarian stands out in Wichita summer bowling league

By Lily Wu
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While the calendar says summer is around the corner, for some it’s underway. The summer bowling league for VIP seniors began Tuesday afternoon at The Alley in northeast Wichita. Standing out in the league is Maggie Watson. She’s been bowling at The Alley since 2004. At 101 years old, she’s the oldest bowler in the league, enjoying her favorite pastime. Like her age, her scoring average is beyond 100.

“She’s great. I wish and I hope I can be that active when I’m 101 years old,” The Alley General Manager Darren Needham said. “She’s out here every week bowling. I mean, she’s always doing something, so she’s an inspiration for all of us.”

Watson was an occupational therapist and even served in the Army. Her tips for being a centenarian are to worry less and live more.

“You can only live the moment you’re in, so enjoy each moment,” Watson said. “I’m very lucky. I’ve had cancer, but I’ve had treatment and I’m still feeling good.”

Her routine includes bowling and...

“A small glass of red wine every day and that’s good for you,” she said.

Those who bowl with Watson in the VIP Senior Bowling League. say staying active is key to staying healthy.

“A lot of fun socializing with all these people and we have a great time,” said 80-year-old bowler Carol Mesa. “You can’t beat it. Yet get exercise, you don’t have to sit in a movie for three to four hours.”

At this time last year The Alley closed because of the pandemic. Now, 16 teams are back and ready to bowl.

“It’s nice to kind of get back to a normal type situation. We got a good group out here today,” Mesa said at Tuesday’s league opener.

Watson said she doesn’t know the true secret to longevity, but she offered a piece of advice that keeps her going.

‘Enjoy every moment,” she said.

