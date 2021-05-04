Cooler, but quiet Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers are on the way out and dry weather will quickly take over this morning. Clouds will begin to clear by midday and the afternoon promises to be sunny.

Wake-up temperatures in the 40s feel even colder with a brisk north breeze. Later today we climb into the middle and upper 60s, but that is 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

Our next weather maker moves in on Wednesday. A cold front will help ignite showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. The storms will be isolated in nature and severe weather is not expected.

The weather pattern remains unsettled through the end of the week with additional storm chances, but warmer weather should return to the state as highs rebound into the 70s and 80s by Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy skies turn sunny. Wind: N 10-15. High: 67.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; isolated late-day showers/storms. Wind: S 10-15. High: 68.

Tomorrow Night: Evening storms, then clearing skies. Wind: S/N 10-20. Low: 48.

Thu: High: 72. Low: 49. Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 78. Low: 63. Morning storms, then partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 83. Low: 57. Storms early, then partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 70. Low: 50. Storms early, then mostly cloudy and cooler.

Mon: High: 68. Low: 49. Mostly cloudy, shower/storm chance late.

