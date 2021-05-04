Dillons offering COVID-19 vaccine without appointments

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dillons Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., announced Tuesday that it will offer COVID-19 vaccines on a walk-in basis without the need to schedule an appointment.

“We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive whichever vaccine is available to them at the earliest time of eligibility to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, and we’ll do all we can to ensure they have access,” said Robert Tomasu, Dillons Health and Wellness Director. “At Dillons, we are now making it even easier to obtain a vaccine without the need to schedule an appointment in advance.”

Dillons is now offering Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines, which may vary by location, in accordance with the rollout plans for states and local health departments. For more information on vaccine type available or to schedule an appointment, if desired, visit www.dillons.com/covidvaccine.

As of May 3, 2021, Kroger Health and its Family of Companies have administered more than 3.66 million COVID-19 vaccines to the communities it serves, including more than 76,000 in Kansas.

