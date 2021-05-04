Kan. communities warn of rise in overdoses linked to fentanyl

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Kansas communities issue a warning that drug overdoses linked to fentanyl are on the rise.

The Reno County Health Department told the Hutchinson Post Monday morning that last month, there were two overdose deaths linked to fentanyl. A drug taskforce in Junction City is also warning about more fentanyl. The Junction City/Geary County Drug Operations Group reports local law enforcement seeing an increase in OxyContin pills laced with fentanyl, which is 50 to 100 times more potent than Morphine.

“The pills are round, blue in color, and stamped with an “M” and the number 30. Because of their appearance, they are often mistaken for prescription medication,” a report from Topeka station WIBW said.

The station reports from the taskforce that “these pills have led to a number of overdoes deaths in local communities.” The group did not specify how many overdose deaths it’s seen connected with fentanyl.

Police remind you to only take medication prescribed by doctors and purchased at a pharmacy. Factfinder 12 investigator Alex Flippin takes an in-depth look at the opioid issue, coming up Thursday night, May 6, on Eyewitness News at 10.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.