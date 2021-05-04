Advertisement

Local pool stores prepare for chlorine shortage

Chris Mansfield, the general manager for Ultra Modern Pool and Patio, in Wichita, Kan., said he...
Chris Mansfield, the general manager for Ultra Modern Pool and Patio, in Wichita, Kan., said he ordered more chlorine tabs in anticipation of a shortage this summer.(KWCH)
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s almost pool season, but a chlorine shortage may threaten your summer fun.

The shortage is not pandemic-related. Chlorine sanitizing tabs are running low because of a fire at a chemical plant in Louisiana last August. As a result, prices have gone up and so has demand. Area pool stores are placing limitations on how much chlorine and shock pool owners can buy.

“However, we saw that coming and ordered in advance. We do have full shelves right now, but it’s really hard to tell how long it’s going to be before we start feeling that chemical shortage,” said Chris Mansfield, the general manager for Ultra Modern Pool and Patio.

This is the second straight year pool supplies have been in high demand. Last summer, home pools were popular with COVID-19 restrictions closing many area pools.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
14-year-old boy dies after shooting in Ulysses park
One person is in very critical condition after a shooting that happened during a traffic stop...
Wichita police: Man suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound following traffic stop
Enhanced Risk - Severe Storms
Severe Weather Threat- Later Today
Wichita school hallways will again be full of students after Labor Day.
Sedgwick County preparing for 12-15-year-olds to get COVID-19 vaccine
The Sterling Lady Black Bears celebrate winning a point. The Garden Plain Lady Owls won the...
Kansas Senate fails to override veto on transgender athlete bill

Latest News

Southwest Airlines
WATCH: Airline Quality Rating report author discusses state of air travel
Airline Quality Ratings interview with Dr. Dean Headley
WATCH: Dr. Dean Headley discusses Airline Quality Ratings
McPherson racial slur welding
McPherson High School investigating racial slur found on school project
McPherson High School in McPherson, Kansas
Investigation at McPherson HS follows photo of racial slur on school project