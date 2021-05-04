Local pool stores prepare for chlorine shortage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s almost pool season, but a chlorine shortage may threaten your summer fun.

The shortage is not pandemic-related. Chlorine sanitizing tabs are running low because of a fire at a chemical plant in Louisiana last August. As a result, prices have gone up and so has demand. Area pool stores are placing limitations on how much chlorine and shock pool owners can buy.

“However, we saw that coming and ordered in advance. We do have full shelves right now, but it’s really hard to tell how long it’s going to be before we start feeling that chemical shortage,” said Chris Mansfield, the general manager for Ultra Modern Pool and Patio.

This is the second straight year pool supplies have been in high demand. Last summer, home pools were popular with COVID-19 restrictions closing many area pools.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.