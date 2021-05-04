Man found with gunshot wound at SW Wichita car wash, later dies at hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was found with a gunshot wound at a car wash near Pawnee and Meridian early Tuesday morning.

Wichita Police are investigating the incident after a witness found the man outside his truck. Lifesaving measures were taken but the man later died at a hospital.

Police said they do not know how the man was shot, but believe the man was behind the car wash when he was shot, drove forward in his truck, and then got out.

Police are viewing surveillance footage from the car wash to investigate and questioning possible witnesses in the area.

Police ask if you have information to call Crimestoppers at 316-267-2111.

