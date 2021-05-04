Man on death row for 2014 Kansas Jewish centers shootings dies in prison

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Corrections said Frazier Glenn Cross, Jr., a man on death row, died at the El Dorado Correctional Facility (EDCF) on Monday.

Cross, who also went by the last name Miller, was an avowed anti-Semite who fatally shot three people at two suburban Kansas City Jewish sites in 2014. He was sent to prison in November of 2015 for capital murder, attempted murder, assault, and firearms convictions. He was also sentenced to death in the case.

In March, Cross asked the Kansas Supreme Court to overturn his death sentence, but the court had yet to rule in the case.

Cross’ cause of death is pending an autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was due to natural causes, according to the KDOC. Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

