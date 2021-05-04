Advertisement

Memorial car show to honor fallen Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy

A memorial car show is set for May 15, 2021 at Bishop Carroll High School in Wichita. The show...
A memorial car show is set for May 15, 2021 at Bishop Carroll High School in Wichita. The show will honor the memory of fallen Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Kunze and raise money for a group to finish restoring his classic, 1966 Pontiac GTO.(GR-RRR 8'R Wichita GTO and PONTIAC Club)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A car show set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 15 at Bishop Carroll High School (8101 W. Central) will honor the memory of a fallen Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy and to raise money for a special project he wasn’t able to complete.

The Robert Kunze Memorial Car Show will raise money to restore Kunze’s 1966 Pontiac GTO. Kunze died in the line of duty on September 16, 2018. At that time, he was just starting the restoration of his classic car. Organizers of the May 15 car show, coinciding the National Fallen Peace Officers Day, said the GR-RRR 8′R Wichita GTO and PONTIAC Club have stepped up to take over the restoration of Kunze’s car.

“Any donation to this project will get your car in the show, a commemorative dash plaque and lunch,” car show organizers said. “Spectators are free.”

Kunze, a 12-year veteran of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office last year was honored with the Congressional Badge of Bravery, one of the highest honors to be bestowed upon an officer. Kunze’s family accepted the honor that recognized action he took on his final call to save others.

If you’d like to donate to the cause, but aren’t able to attend the May 15 car show, or if you have questions about the event or the car-restoration effort, contact Sam Nance at 316-264-1887 or jbnance@hotmail.com.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in very critical condition after a shooting that happened during a traffic stop...
Wichita police: Man suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound following traffic stop
McPherson High School in McPherson, Kansas
Investigation at McPherson HS follows photo of racial slur on school project
Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
14-year-old boy dies after shooting in Ulysses park
The Sterling Lady Black Bears celebrate winning a point. The Garden Plain Lady Owls won the...
Kansas Senate fails to override veto on transgender athlete bill
A man was found with a gunshot wound at a car wash near Pawnee and Meridian early Tuesday...
Police identify 18-year-old shooting victim found at car wash in SW Wichita

Latest News

Wichita police are searching for Jaron Palmer in the shooting death of 17-year-old Eric Stokes....
Affidavit details what led up to shooting, arrest in death of 17-year-old at Morgan’s Landing Apartments in west Wichita
The FDA soon is expected to clear the 12-15-year-old age group to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Sedgwick County prepared to begin vaccinating 12-15-year-olds
Another round of showers will return to Kansas on Wednesday with better chances for storms...
Rain chances return on Wednesday
Spirit AeroSystems CEO Tom Gentile will serve as WSU's Barton School of Business' first...
Wichita State University’s Barton School names Spirit AeroSystems CEO as first executive-in-residence