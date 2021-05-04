Memorial car show to honor fallen Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A car show set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 15 at Bishop Carroll High School (8101 W. Central) will honor the memory of a fallen Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy and to raise money for a special project he wasn’t able to complete.

The Robert Kunze Memorial Car Show will raise money to restore Kunze’s 1966 Pontiac GTO. Kunze died in the line of duty on September 16, 2018. At that time, he was just starting the restoration of his classic car. Organizers of the May 15 car show, coinciding the National Fallen Peace Officers Day, said the GR-RRR 8′R Wichita GTO and PONTIAC Club have stepped up to take over the restoration of Kunze’s car.

“Any donation to this project will get your car in the show, a commemorative dash plaque and lunch,” car show organizers said. “Spectators are free.”

Kunze, a 12-year veteran of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office last year was honored with the Congressional Badge of Bravery, one of the highest honors to be bestowed upon an officer. Kunze’s family accepted the honor that recognized action he took on his final call to save others.

If you’d like to donate to the cause, but aren’t able to attend the May 15 car show, or if you have questions about the event or the car-restoration effort, contact Sam Nance at 316-264-1887 or jbnance@hotmail.com.

