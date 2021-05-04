Advertisement

Thousands without power in south, west Wichita

More than 7,000 people are without power in south and west Wichita, according to the Evergy...
More than 7,000 people are without power in south and west Wichita, according to the Evergy outage map on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - About 7,100 are without power in west Wichita.

The outage is affecting the areas of Delano, southwest Wichita and south-central Wichita, according to the Evergy Outage Map.

The outages were reported around 11:30 a.m. Evergy says the power should be restored by 2:30 p.m.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Evergy to find out what caused the outage.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in very critical condition after a shooting that happened during a traffic stop...
Wichita police: Man suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound following traffic stop
McPherson High School in McPherson, Kansas
Investigation at McPherson HS follows photo of racial slur on school project
Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
14-year-old boy dies after shooting in Ulysses park
The Sterling Lady Black Bears celebrate winning a point. The Garden Plain Lady Owls won the...
Kansas Senate fails to override veto on transgender athlete bill
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and...
Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are ending marriage

Latest News

Stripe rust has been observed in northern Oklahoma and central Kansas.
Winter wheat showing signs of disease stress
Man on death row for 2014 Kansas Jewish centers shootings dies in prison
Exploration Place
Exploration Place Animal Adventures summer camp
Exploration Place
Exploration Place Star Wars Day