Thousands without power in south, west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - About 7,100 are without power in west Wichita.

The outage is affecting the areas of Delano, southwest Wichita and south-central Wichita, according to the Evergy Outage Map.

The outages were reported around 11:30 a.m. Evergy says the power should be restored by 2:30 p.m.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Evergy to find out what caused the outage.

