Thousands without power in south, west Wichita
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - About 7,100 are without power in west Wichita.
The outage is affecting the areas of Delano, southwest Wichita and south-central Wichita, according to the Evergy Outage Map.
The outages were reported around 11:30 a.m. Evergy says the power should be restored by 2:30 p.m.
Eyewitness News has reached out to Evergy to find out what caused the outage.
