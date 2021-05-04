Advertisement

Rain chances return on Wednesday

Another round of showers will return to Kansas on Wednesday with better chances for storms...
Another round of showers will return to Kansas on Wednesday with better chances for storms later in the week.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another round of showers will return to Kansas on Wednesday with better chances for storms later in the week.

Tonight, lows will drop into the 40s. We will have a partly cloudy sky with the wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday, sprinkles will be possible in the morning with a better chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. It will be mostly cloudy with the wind around 5-15 mph. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.

Sunshine will make a return on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s.

More showers and storms will be possible Friday morning and again Saturday evening. Highs will get warmer through then, into the mid to upper 70s on Friday and the lower 80s on Saturday.

Mother’s Day will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Increasing clouds late. Wind: N/E 5-10. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; AM sprinkle, then PM showers. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 68.

Tomorrow night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: SE/NW 5-10. Low: 48.

Thu: High: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 76 Low: 49 Morning storms, then partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 61 Becoming partly cloudy; evening storms likely.

Sun: High: 68 Low: 54 Mostly cloudy; breezy.

Mon: High: 65 Low: 50 Mostly cloudy, Overnight showers/storms.

Tue: High: 64 Low: 51 Cloudy; chance for showers and storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in very critical condition after a shooting that happened during a traffic stop...
Wichita police: Man suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound following traffic stop
McPherson High School in McPherson, Kansas
Investigation at McPherson HS follows photo of racial slur on school project
Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
14-year-old boy dies after shooting in Ulysses park
The Sterling Lady Black Bears celebrate winning a point. The Garden Plain Lady Owls won the...
Kansas Senate fails to override veto on transgender athlete bill
A man was found with a gunshot wound at a car wash near Pawnee and Meridian early Tuesday...
Police identify 18-year-old shooting victim found at car wash in SW Wichita

Latest News

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers are on the way out and dry weather will quickly take over...
Cooler, but quiet Tuesday
Showers will be possible Monday night into Tuesday morning, but sunshine will return by Tuesday...
Rain tonight, sunshine returns over the next few days
The severe weather from Sunday night is over, but the shower and storm threat is not says...
Wet start to the work week
Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible in northwestern Kansas Sunday evening.
Severe storms possible Sunday evening