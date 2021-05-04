Rain chances return on Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another round of showers will return to Kansas on Wednesday with better chances for storms later in the week.

Tonight, lows will drop into the 40s. We will have a partly cloudy sky with the wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday, sprinkles will be possible in the morning with a better chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. It will be mostly cloudy with the wind around 5-15 mph. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.

Sunshine will make a return on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s.

More showers and storms will be possible Friday morning and again Saturday evening. Highs will get warmer through then, into the mid to upper 70s on Friday and the lower 80s on Saturday.

Mother’s Day will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Increasing clouds late. Wind: N/E 5-10. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; AM sprinkle, then PM showers. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 68.

Tomorrow night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: SE/NW 5-10. Low: 48.

Thu: High: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 76 Low: 49 Morning storms, then partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 61 Becoming partly cloudy; evening storms likely.

Sun: High: 68 Low: 54 Mostly cloudy; breezy.

Mon: High: 65 Low: 50 Mostly cloudy, Overnight showers/storms.

Tue: High: 64 Low: 51 Cloudy; chance for showers and storms.

