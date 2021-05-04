Advertisement

Sedgwick County prepared to begin vaccinating 12-15-year-olds

The FDA soon is expected to clear the 12-15-year-old age group to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
By Shawn Loging
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department this week said that when the FDA authorization comes down to extend COVID-19 vaccinations to 12-to-15-year-olds, it will be ready to administer shots to the newest-eligible age group.

With fewer adults coming to get a vaccine, Sedgwick County said it has the staff dedicated to vaccinating the younger group when they become eligible.

With the FDA expected to make that official next week, Wichita pediatrician Dr. Paul Teran with KU School of Medicine Wichita and Wesley Children’s Hospital, said he and other pediatricians have been watching this effort closely.

With the summertime used by parents to get their children in for checkups and up-to-date on vaccinations, that would be the perfect time to talk with your children’s primary care provider to get questions answered about the vaccine, said Dr. Teran. Trial data released by by Pfizer for 12-to-15-year-olds, shows the vaccine is highly effective in creating an antibody response. The data released by Pfizer in March, shows that in a vaccine trial of 2,260 kids, the vaccine proved to be 100 percent effective in producing an antibody response without severe adverse side effects

Dr. Teran said while most children don’t face severe illness from COVID-19, there are some who do.

“Although most kids have a mild illness, we have seen kids with severe illness,” Dr. Teran said. “We’ve seen kids with the long-COVID symptoms that last for many months and they’re still facing some of the difficulties from it.”

Currently it’s recommended that people don’t get any other vaccines two weeks before getting the COVID-19 vaccine in order to monitor for adverse effects. Dr. Teran said when the FDA makes 12-to-15-year-olds eligible, he is going to be watching if that waiting period is going to be changed for kids.”

Sedgwick County Health Department Director Adrienne Bryne said although the FDA approval for younger teens is coming down a little more than a week later than previously expected, it’s a welcome addition that health officials hope will lead to a significant jump in vaccinations countywide.

“”We thought it might be here at the end of April, so we’re glad that it’s coming at the beginning at the beginning of May,” Bryne said. “What that means is that we can get more people vaccinated.”

