Tuesday marks 14 years since Greensburg tornado

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday (May 4) marks 14 years since an EF5 tornado tore through Greensburg, destroying about 95 percent of the community and killing 10 people. When it was over, the center of the small Kiowa County town resembled a bomb site. The monster storm killed two other people, one in Pratt County and one in Stafford County.

The tornado that destroyed or heavily damaged most of the homes and businesses in Greensburg remained on the ground for a little more than an hour (about 65 minutes). It traveled more than 28 miles and measured nearly 1.7 miles wide.

After the May 4, 2007 tornado, Eyewitness News remained on-air for more than 24 hours covering the deadly tornado and the community clean up in Greensburg. We told the stories of those who rode out the tornado in their homes, and brought attention to those who lost their lives in the storm.

Four years ago, Eyewitness News revisited Greensburg as the community looked back a decade earlier and continued to look forward with continued rebuilding efforts.

