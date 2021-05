WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Parents are looking for a way to get their children out of the house this summer after being cooped up last year due to COVID-19.

Here are some Wichita area summer camps to try:

Exploration Place

Offers in-person and virtual summer camps

City of Wichita Parks and Recreation

One-Day or weekly camps

Call (316) 268-4361 to register

Storytime Village

Tanganyika Wildlife Park

Genesis Health Clubs Camps

