Wichita State University’s Barton School names Spirit AeroSystems CEO as first executive-in-residence

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University’s W. Frank Barton School of Business named Spirit AeroSystems CEO Tom Gentile as its first executive-in-residence for the fall 2021 semester.

As a part of the new program, Gentile will provide mentorship opportunities to students, exchange ideas with Barton School faculty and work with business leaders to shape the future of business education in alignment with the future of work.

“For the past five years, I’ve seen how important Wichita State University and the Barton School is to the Wichita community and the region,” said Gentile. “It’s important to continue to amplify their educational offerings. I look forward to strengthening Spirit’s partnership with WSU and supporting the university’s important mission to serve the Wichita community.”

The program, along with the recently announced Entrepreneur-in-Residence program, are a few of the many initiatives the Barton School has launched to become one of the premier business schools in the world.

