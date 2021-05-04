Winter wheat showing signs of disease stress

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winter wheat is showing signs of disease stress. Stripe rust has been observed in northern Oklahoma and central Kansas. Several instances of diseases moving into Kansas have been cited near Leoti in western Kansas, as well as near Great Bend in central Kansas. Stripe rust is occurring on susceptible varieties. The disease is confirmed as far north as Interstate 70 in central Kansas.

Despite complaints the Trump administration needlessly uprooted them, two USDA research agencies will stay in Kansas City rather than return to the D.C. area, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Monday. “What we’re trying to do is limit the level of disruption” and rebuild a workforce decimated by the abrupt relocation carried out in 14 months, he said. Hundreds of employees, some of them experts in their fields, quit their jobs at the Economic Research Service (ERS) and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) in 2019 when told to relocate halfway across the country.

The federal government is facing another lawsuit over The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the provision that aids farmers of color. A group of farmers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Illinois and Ohio filed the lawsuit, alleging they’re ineligible for the COVID-19 stimulus loan forgiveness program because they’re white. The group of farmers argue the Biden administration’s stimulus plan only provides loan forgiveness to socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers, defined as Black, American Indian, Hispanic or Pacific Islander. The lawsuit alleges that violates white farmers’ constitutional rights. USDA said in a statement the agency is reviewing the lawsuit.

A major tire manufacturer is turning to soybean oil to fuel the tires of the future. The United Soybean Board (USB) and the Soy Checkoff have been researching and working with Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company for multiple years now. The company has already commercialized several consumer tires. Now it’s committing to phasing out all petroleum from its products by the year 2040, using soybean oil in its place. The project with Goodyear started back 2010 and the industry says new industries are coming on all of the time.

