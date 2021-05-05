Advertisement

2 stabbed in southwest Wichita

Two men were seriously injured after a fight and stabbing at the QuikTrip located at Lincoln &...
Two men were seriously injured after a fight and stabbing at the QuikTrip located at Lincoln & Hydraulic.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police are investigating a stabbing in southwest Wichita that happened around 1:30 p.m. at the QuikTrip near Lincoln and Hydraulic.

Police said two men were fighting in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been stabbed. The other man drove off. Officers caught up with him and he had also been stabbed. Both men are in serious condition. 

Police do not believe this was a random incident. They are working to determine what lead up to the fight.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child missing from Garden City found safe
A man was found with a gunshot wound at a car wash near Pawnee and Meridian early Tuesday...
Police identify 18-year-old shooting victim found at car wash in SW Wichita
More than 7,000 people are without power in south and west Wichita, according to the Evergy...
Power restored to thousands in south, west Wichita
Wichita police are searching for Jaron Palmer in the shooting death of 17-year-old Eric Stokes....
Affidavit details shooting, arrest in death of 17-year-old at west Wichita apartment complex
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer

Latest News

Sedgwick County is currently holding its COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the former Downtown Wichita...
Sedgwick County to reduce hours at community vaccination clinic
1 hurt in industrial accident in south Wichita
Doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Saline County offering vaccine clinics for rural residents
Kansas approaches 5,000 COVID-19 deaths