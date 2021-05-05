2 stabbed in southwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police are investigating a stabbing in southwest Wichita that happened around 1:30 p.m. at the QuikTrip near Lincoln and Hydraulic.

Police said two men were fighting in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been stabbed. The other man drove off. Officers caught up with him and he had also been stabbed. Both men are in serious condition.

Police do not believe this was a random incident. They are working to determine what lead up to the fight.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.