Abilene’s iconic Brookville Hotel announces plans for reopening under new partnership, name

By Grant DeMars
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An iconic restaurant in Abilene on Tuesday, May 4, announced plans to reopen next month under a new name with a new, but familiar partner. The Brookville Hotel closed last September when business took a hit from COVID-19. The restaurant isn’t reopening alone. It’s doing so alongside another popular destination restaurant that was just a few miles away.

After a century and a half of serving hungry customers from across the U.S. and beyond, the last year claimed two Kansas staples. After the brookville Hotel closed last fall because of the pandemic’s impact, in February, there was a fire at Junction City’s Munson’s Prime Steakhouse, forcing a second iconic restaurant to close in less than six months.

Now, two families are working together to open “Legacy Kansas” next month at the old brookville Hotel location.

Munson’s Angus Farms started in 1869 and the Brookville Hotel started in 1870. The families who run them have deep roots in Dickinson and Riley counties.

The announcement for the partnership plans at the brookville Hotel is good news for Abilene, a community fueled by tourism. The brookville Hotel was one of its most popular attractions, bringing in people from around the world to try its fried chicken. The town is eager to have it back.

“Putting those two destination restaurants together is a homerun,” said Abilene Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director Julie Roller Weeks.

While the ownership and name may be changing, customers can expect the same fried chicken they’ve enjoyed for decades, along with dishes like chicken fried steaks from Munson’s Farms.

