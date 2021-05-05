AMBER ALERT: 1-year-old taken with stolen car in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Around 7 a.m. a motorist saw a white Chevrolet Tahoe traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on 83 Highway between Garden City and Liberal.

An Amber Alert has been issued after a 1-year-old was taken inside a stolen car.

Garden City Police said around 5 a.m., the mother of 14-month-old Sebastian Bautista went inside her residence briefly with the child in her car in the driveway, a 2011 white Chevrolet Tahoe. When she came back outside, she saw the vehicle leaving her driveway and departing southbound.

Sebastian is a 2 feet tall boy with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and shorts and has notably long brown hair. The vehicle has Kansas license plate number 336FWK.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation believes that the child is in imminent danger and is requesting the assistance of the public.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information, call 911 or the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300.

