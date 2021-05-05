Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Missouri toddler

The Gladstone, Mo. police department says 2-year-old Sa'myia Barr was taken from home Wednesday...
The Gladstone, Mo. police department says 2-year-old Sa'myia Barr was taken from home Wednesday morning after her father allegedly assaulted her mother and brandished a firearm.(Gladstone Missouri Police Department)
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mo. (KWCH) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old Missouri girl. According to the Gladstone Police Department, Sa’myia D. Barr was allegedly abducted by her father, 25-year-old De’Shawn Barr-Cotton shortly after 9 a.m. from the 7000 block of North Olive Street in Gladstone.

Police said Barr-Cotton allegedly assaulted the girl’s mother and brandished a gun. He was reported to be in a silver Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows which was last seen headed south on Olive.

Sa’myia was wearing a colorful long sleeve t-shirt, blue jeans and no shoes. She has braided hair with black and white ball ties. Barr-Cotton is wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, dirty fitted blue jeans, black and white low top sneakers. He has shoulder-length dreadlocks.

If you see Sa’myia, Barr-Cotton or the vehicle, please call 911 immediately.

