Building You: Mechanical assemblers wanted in Moundridge

By Lily Wu
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A global company headquartered in Moundridge is hiring for mechanical assemblers.

The Bradbury Company currently employs 300 people, but they are always looking to hire more staff members.

“Someone who can put things together and make things work. We like to call it the farmer spirit. The can do attitude of you’re out in the field, something breaks, you figure out how to make it work,” said David Cox, CEO of The Bradbury Group.

The family-owned business started in 1959 and manufactures steel processing equipment.

They are hiring for assemblers and starting pay is $15 an hour.

Assemblers are at the beginning process of the manufacturing assembly line.

“Great candidate is somebody who is willing to learn, willing to ask questions, humble. Someone who admits what they don’t know and is willing to work with their peers to learn. Obviously, mechanical aptitude is a critical component of what we do here,” said Cox.

On Tuesday, the Workforce Centers released the first quarter job numbers for the region.

Manufacturing was up in the first quarter with 1,227 total manufacturing industry jobs from 58 companies. There was a 161-percent increase in manufacturing industry jobs compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. There was no change in the number of companies hiring for manufacturing industry jobs compared to the fourth quarter of 2020

For job openings at The Bradbury Group, click here.

For manufacturing jobs in the state, click here.

