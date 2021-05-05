Advertisement

Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July

Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The IRS will begin sending out payments this summer to some low- and moderate-income families, depending on the age of their children.

Starting in July, families will get monthly payments of $250 to $300. The payouts will continue through December.

The money is part of an increase to the 2021 child tax credit from the American Rescue Plan that passed in March.

Previously, the amount was $2,000 but has been increased to $3,000. Families with children under the age of 6 will get $3,600.

The change also allows 17-year-olds to qualify for the first time.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child missing from Garden City found safe
A man was found with a gunshot wound at a car wash near Pawnee and Meridian early Tuesday...
Police identify 18-year-old shooting victim found at car wash in SW Wichita
More than 7,000 people are without power in south and west Wichita, according to the Evergy...
Power restored to thousands in south, west Wichita
Wichita police are searching for Jaron Palmer in the shooting death of 17-year-old Eric Stokes....
Affidavit details shooting, arrest in death of 17-year-old at west Wichita apartment complex
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer

Latest News

Two men were seriously injured after a fight and stabbing at the QuikTrip located at Lincoln &...
2 stabbed in southwest Wichita
Veterans tackle the issue of extremism in the military, denouncing those who participated in...
Extremism in the military at center of debate
FILE - In this April 28, 2021, file photo, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies...
US backs waiving intellectual property rules on vaccines
President Joe Biden to pitch infrastructure package in Louisiana
President Joe Biden to pitch infrastructure package in Louisiana