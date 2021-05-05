Cold front ignites a few storms across Kansas Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our next weather maker moves through the state today. A cold front will help ignite showers and storms this afternoon and evening. The storms will be isolated in nature, rainfall amounts will be light, and severe weather is not expected.

We are in-between weather makers on Thursday. A clear, cool morning in the 40s will warm into the 70s during the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

An unsettled weather pattern takes over tomorrow night and promises to remain in place through the weekend. Several rounds of rain and storms will sweep through the state between Thursday night and Sunday morning.

The exact timing of each wave of storms will be tricky, but the best chance appears to be during the overnight and early morning hours in Wichita. Some of the storms may be strong Friday morning followed by a better chance of severe weather this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy; isolated showers/storms. Wind: S 5-15. High: 67.

Tonight: Isolated evening storms, then clearing skies. Wind: S/N 5-15. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 10-15. High: 72.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds, storms after midnight. Wind: E/S 5-10. Low: 49.

Fri: High: 76. Low: 61. Morning storms, then partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 83. Low: 53. Partly cloudy, warm; afternoon/evening storms.

Sun: High: 68. Low: 50. Mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler.

Mon: High: 65. Low: 49. Mostly cloudy, shower/storm chance late.

Tue: High: 64. Low: 47. Mostly cloudy, chance of showers/storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.