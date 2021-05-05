Advertisement

Hays police ask for help in search for man reported missing

The Hays, Kan. Police Department asks for the public's help in its search for Derek Legleiter,...
The Hays, Kan. Police Department asks for the public's help in its search for Derek Legleiter, last reported seen Friday, April 30.(Hays Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hays Police Department asks for the public’s help in its search for a man reported missing Tuesday, May 4.

Police said 34-year-old Derek Legleiter was last seen Friday, April 30 in Hays. Legleiter stands about 5′11 and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he drives a red 2014 Dodge Ram pickup with Kansas license plate 78NYE.

Anyone with information on where Legleiter could be should call the Hays Police Department at 785-625-1011.

