Kansas approaches 5,000 COVID-19 deaths

(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas is approaching 5,000 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state is sitting at 4,999 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, and will likely reach the grim milestone by Friday, the next reporting date for the state health department.

In addition to the deaths reported Wednesday, the state also reported 470 new COVID-19 cases and 33 hospitalizations. The state also reported one additional case of MIS-C, an inflammatory seen in children that is associated with COVID-19.

A cluster was reported at Glen Carr House Memory Care in Derby with six cases since last week. Another longterm care facility, Holiday Resort Health & Rehab in Salina, reported 18 cases since the beginning of the week.

COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to stall across the state, with 38.8% of Kansans with at least one dose.

