Medicine Lodge police officer treated for injuries after standoff

By Matt Heilman
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Medicine Lodge police officer received treatment for injuries at a local hospital following a standoff Tuesday night, May 4 at a Medicine Lodge home. The officer was released after getting treatment.

This all began at about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday when Medicine Lodge police responded to a home for a report of animal cruelty. During the investigation, police said the Barber County Sheriff’s Office assisted Medicine Lodge police in searching for the identified suspect. They found the suspect at his home. While interviewing him outside, police said the suspect turned and ran into his home.

“Due to concerns for the public as well as officer safety, law enforcement pursued suspect into his residence. A physical altercation ensued with the suspect as law enforcement attempted to apprehend the suspect,” Medicine Lodge police said. “During this altercation, an officer with the Medicine Lodge Police Department received injuries and was later treated and released from the Medicine Lodge Memorial Hospital.”

With concern for officer safety, police said officers were able to break contact with the suspect, exited the home and set up a perimeter of the house.

“The suspect then barricaded himself inside the residence,” Medicine Lodge police said. A regional SRT (Special Response Team) was contacted and deployed to Medicine Lodge to assist with the barricaded suspect.”

Medicine Lodge police obtained a warrant and late Tuesday night, arrested the suspect in this case.

