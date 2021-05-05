Advertisement

Naked woman leads Arkansas police on 10-mile chase

By CNN staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) – A naked woman in a stolen truck led police on a wild chase.

Arkansas State Police tried to pull over 48-year-old Deidra Lewis on March 25 after the truck she was driving was reported stolen.

Police pursued her for about 10 miles down Interstate 40 before a tire-puncturing spike strip forced her to pull over.

When she got out of the car, she took off her clothes. An officer then tackled her.

As of Tuesday, Lewis was still in jail.

She faces charges of aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal trespassing, reckless driving, disorderly conduct and fleeing.

Lewis is set to appear in court on May 13.

