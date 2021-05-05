Advertisement

No. 1 Oklahoma Tops No. 25 Wichita State in Regular Season Finale

WSU softball reaches Top 25.
WSU softball reaches Top 25.(KWCH)
By WSU Athletics
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) - No. 25 Wichita State dropped its regular season finale to the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners, 14-3, Tuesday night at Wilkins Stadium.

Wichita State finished the 2021 regular season at 37-11-1 and will take advantage of an off weekend before starting postseason play next weekend in Tulsa.

The Shockers can win the American regular season championship with USF splitting its weekend series at UCF this weekend.

Bailey Lange (19-6) threw 4.0 innings in the start, allowing six runs on seven hits and four walks. Erin McDonald gave up eight runs on six hits and three walks in an inning of relief.Addison Barnard had one of the team’s two hits, going 1-for-2 with an RBI double.

Neleigh Herring was also 1-for-2.Oklahoma put up four runs in the top of the second behind four hits and a pair of walks.The Sooners made it a 6-0 game in the top of the fourth, before blowing the game wide open in the fifth with eight runs crossing the plate.

The big blow came on a grand slam.Wichita State scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the fifth. Barnard’s RBI double broke up the shutout and then the final two runs came in on an OU throwing error.

Up Next

Wichita State turns its attention to postseason play, beginning with the American Athletic Conference Championship, May 13-15 in Tulsa, Okla.

