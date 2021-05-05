Advertisement

Saline County offering vaccine clinics for rural residents

Doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Doses of COVID-19 vaccine(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Saline County Vaccination Collaboration will have three vaccination clinics set up for rural Kansans on May 19.

Vaccinations are on a first come, first serve basis. All vaccines are free. Walk-ins are available for those who received their first Moderna dose from the previous rural clinics. Single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations are also available.

Three locations in Saline County will be available:

Gypsum – City Auditorium at 621 Maple 9-11 a.m.

Assaria – Assaria Luthern at 124 West 1st 12:15-2:15 p.m.

Brookville – City Hall at 301 North Perry 3:45-5:15 pm.

