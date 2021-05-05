Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for unlawful sexual relations with inmate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County sheriff’s detention deputy has been arrested for having unlawful sexual relations with an inmate.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office determined that the deputy, Tony LoSavio, had sexual contact with a female inmate.

He was arrested for eight counts of unlawful sexual relations and has been placed on an unpaid suspension.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter will give an update on the case at 11 a.m.

