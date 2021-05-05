Sedgwick County to reduce hours at community vaccination clinic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Beginning Monday, May 10, the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) will reduce the hours of operation at the community vaccine clinic, 223 S. Main.

New hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday. At this time, the county is offering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone aged 16 and older and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) by appointment to anyone aged 18 and older.

For the Pfizer vaccine, walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is necessary. For the one-dose J&J vaccine, appointments are still available for Thursday, May 6. Beginning Monday, May 10, appointments will be available daily as supply allows.

Residents can make appointments for Pfizer or J&J at https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine/schedule/ or call 316-660-1029.

If a person with a severe medical risk has received medical advice to not go to a large vaccine clinic, such as the community vaccination site at 223 S. Main. You can schedule an appointment for the drive-thru clinic on the website or call 316-660-1029. The drive-thru clinic is also open to residents with mobility difficulties.

You can find a list of the county’s mobile and partner clinic locations here: https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine/schedule/.

As of May 4, the SCHD has administered more than 209,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.