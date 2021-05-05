Showers and storms this evening, sunshine Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a few showers and storms will continue this evening, otherwise look for sunshine and nice weather on Thursday.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to move southeastward this evening with activity diminishing by midnight. Some of the stronger storms could produce small hail and brief gusty winds, but the overall risk of severe weather is low.

We will have sunshine statewide on Thursday with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s with a north breeze.

Additional shower and storm chances will return Friday during the morning and early afternoon over portions of central and eastern Kansas. The risk of severe weather is low.

More showers and storms are expected on Saturday once again over central and eastern Kansas. Severe weather will be possible with this round of storms during the evening. Check back for updates as we get closer.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Evening showers, becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S/NW 5-15. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Turning mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 72.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: NE/S 5-10. Low: 49.

Fri: High: 76 A.M. showers/storms, then becoming partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 60 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 54 Mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 64 Low: 48 Increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 60 Low: 49 Cloudy; P.M. and overnight showers.

Wed: High: 67 Low: 46 Partly cloudy.

