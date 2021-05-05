Advertisement

Showers and storms this evening, sunshine Thursday

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s
Forecast high temperatures Thursday.
Forecast high temperatures Thursday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a few showers and storms will continue this evening, otherwise look for sunshine and nice weather on Thursday.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to move southeastward this evening with activity diminishing by midnight. Some of the stronger storms could produce small hail and brief gusty winds, but the overall risk of severe weather is low.

We will have sunshine statewide on Thursday with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s with a north breeze.

Additional shower and storm chances will return Friday during the morning and early afternoon over portions of central and eastern Kansas. The risk of severe weather is low.

More showers and storms are expected on Saturday once again over central and eastern Kansas. Severe weather will be possible with this round of storms during the evening. Check back for updates as we get closer.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Evening showers, becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S/NW 5-15. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Turning mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 72.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: NE/S 5-10. Low: 49.

Fri: High: 76 A.M. showers/storms, then becoming partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 60 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 54 Mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 64 Low: 48 Increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 60 Low: 49 Cloudy; P.M. and overnight showers.

Wed: High: 67 Low: 46 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child missing from Garden City found safe
A man was found with a gunshot wound at a car wash near Pawnee and Meridian early Tuesday...
Police identify 18-year-old shooting victim found at car wash in SW Wichita
More than 7,000 people are without power in south and west Wichita, according to the Evergy...
Power restored to thousands in south, west Wichita
Wichita police are searching for Jaron Palmer in the shooting death of 17-year-old Eric Stokes....
Affidavit details shooting, arrest in death of 17-year-old at west Wichita apartment complex
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer

Latest News

Expect showers and thunderstorms later today as a cold front moves through Kansas says...
Cold front ignites a few storms across Kansas Wednesday
Another round of showers will return to Kansas on Wednesday with better chances for storms...
Rain chances return on Wednesday
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers are on the way out and dry weather will quickly take over...
Cooler, but quiet Tuesday
Showers will be possible Monday night into Tuesday morning, but sunshine will return by Tuesday...
Rain tonight, sunshine returns over the next few days