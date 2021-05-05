Advertisement

Where’s Shane? We Are All Wet

By Shane Konicki
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out in Newton to get a look at a brand new business that opened up during the pandemic -- We Are All Wet! Anyone will tell you that’s what happens when you try to wash a dog...you come out a little damper than when you went in. This morning we’re checking out a cool concept that gives you a one-stop shop to get your pet squeaky clean, and hopefully, minimize the splash factor. You can find more information on this fun business at their Facebook page -- www.facebook.com/ginasdogwash.

