1 dead, another seriously injured in Barton County crash

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has died and another was seriously injured near the Stafford and Barton County line Wednesday afternoon, according to KHP reports.

The accident happened on U281 when a semi’s front tire blew out, causing them to swerve into oncoming traffic. The semi then rolled into a ditch.

The driver of the semi had minor injuries, but the driver of the other vehicle died and the passenger was seriously injured.

