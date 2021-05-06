Advertisement

1 injured in downtown Wichita shooting

Shooting scene near Broadway and Murdock in downtown Wichita
Shooting scene near Broadway and Murdock in downtown Wichita(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting downtown. At least one person was injured in the shooting reported a little after 10 p.m. near Broadway and Murdock.

Eyewitness News sent a crew to gather further information. The active scene includes the heavy police response and an area blocked off outside nearby businesses. In this story and on air on Eyewitness News This Morning, we’ll provide updates as soon as police relay details into what happened, the severity of injury to the person shot and whether they’ve made an arrest.

Coverage on Eyewitness News This Morning begins at 4:30 a.m. on KWCH 12.

