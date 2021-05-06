A few storms Friday AM, breezy and warm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered showers and storms will develop over south central Kansas Friday morning, otherwise it will be a breezy and warm day.

Locally heavy downpours of rain are expected throughout the morning over south central Kansas. Some of the stronger storms could produce hail, but the overall severe threat is low.

South winds will be a bit breezy Friday afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s over central Kansas with 80s in the west.

Warm weather will continue into Saturday as south winds remain breezy. High temperatures will reach the 80s statewide.

Scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop Saturday evening over central Kansas with activity moving eastward into the night. Severe storms are expected with large hail and damaging wind gusts. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Much cooler weather will follow for Mother’s Day with highs only in the 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: N/S 5-10. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: AM showers/storms, then becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 76.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and mild. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 60.

Sat: High: 83 Increasing clouds; evening/overnight storms.

Sun: High: 69 Low: 54 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Mon: High: 61 Low: 48 Increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 59 Low: 47 Cloudy; scattered showers.

Wed: High: 64 Low: 44 Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 45 Mostly sunny.

