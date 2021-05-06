Advertisement

A few storms Friday AM, breezy and warm

Showers and storms over south central KS during the morning
Threat area for thunderstorms Friday morning.
Threat area for thunderstorms Friday morning.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered showers and storms will develop over south central Kansas Friday morning, otherwise it will be a breezy and warm day.

Locally heavy downpours of rain are expected throughout the morning over south central Kansas. Some of the stronger storms could produce hail, but the overall severe threat is low.

South winds will be a bit breezy Friday afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s over central Kansas with 80s in the west.

Warm weather will continue into Saturday as south winds remain breezy. High temperatures will reach the 80s statewide.

Scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop Saturday evening over central Kansas with activity moving eastward into the night. Severe storms are expected with large hail and damaging wind gusts. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Much cooler weather will follow for Mother’s Day with highs only in the 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: N/S 5-10. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: AM showers/storms, then becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 76.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and mild. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 60.

Sat: High: 83 Increasing clouds; evening/overnight storms.

Sun: High: 69 Low: 54 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Mon: High: 61 Low: 48 Increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 59 Low: 47 Cloudy; scattered showers.

Wed: High: 64 Low: 44 Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 45 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garden City
Child missing from Garden City found safe
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
An investigation by the sheriff’s office determined that the deputy, Tony LoSavio, had sexual...
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for unlawful sexual relations with inmate
Medical marijuana laws can be a bit confusing at times, for patients, the public, and law...
Kansas 1 step closer to legalizing medical marijuana
Photos of suspect in May 5, 2021 shooting near Quik Trip at Broadway and Murdock in downtown...
Security guard injured in downtown Wichita shooting, search for suspect continues

Latest News

A mainly sunny sky today before another round of showers and storms Friday says Meteorologist...
In-between weather makers Thursday
Forecast high temperatures Thursday.
Showers and storms this evening, sunshine Thursday
Expect showers and thunderstorms later today as a cold front moves through Kansas says...
Cold front ignites a few storms across Kansas Wednesday
Another round of showers will return to Kansas on Wednesday with better chances for storms...
Rain chances return on Wednesday