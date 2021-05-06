Advertisement

Ascension Via Christi hospitals’ visitor guidelines remain in place

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ascension Via Christi on Thursday, May 6, announced plans to continue its current policy for visitors to patients at its three acute-care hospitals: Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, St. Joseph and St. Teresa and the Ascension Via Christi Rehabilitation Center. Ascension Via Christi said the hospitals will continue to allow patients not under contact precautions to have two adult visitors in the facility at a time between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

In March, the Wichita hospitals eased visitor limitations “to incorporate family at the patient bedside as much as possible.”

“While state and local officials have since loosened mandates regarding masks and group sizes, those changes don’t apply to hospitals and clinics, which are held to different standards and regulations,” Ascension Via Christi said in a news release.

Ascension Via Christi said “other visitation exceptions may be made on a cases-by-case basis for end-of-life or other extenuating circumstances.”

“We know that family plays an important role in the healing process, but we are committed to ensuring a safe environment in which to give and receive care,” said Sheryl Beard, MD, Ascension Via Christi’s chief medical officer. “We also must continue to comply with state and federal requirements for healthcare providers.”

Visitors to the three Ascension Via Christi hospitals must enter through the main lobby and meet entry point screening criteria. Ascension Via Christi said “everyone else is encouraged to lend their support through the use of virtual platforms.”

“As we see our hospitalization numbers increasing, we ask that everyone do their part to stem the spread by wearing their masks, maintaining six feet of physical distance when around anyone who is not a member of their household, practicing good hand hygiene and getting a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available to them,” Dr. Beard said.

