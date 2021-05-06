Bradley Fair announces return of summer concerts
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bradley Fair announced the return of its summer concerts.
Thursday, June 3 will be the beginning of the 5-week series, which will end on Thursday, July 1 with its signature firework display.
This year’s lineup includes both local and national artists and a range of genres including smooth jazz artists, Kim Scott and Kayla Waters, and longtime series favorite, Joseph Vincelli.
