Advertisement

Bradley Fair announces return of summer concerts

Bradley Fair
Bradley Fair(Bradley Fair)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bradley Fair announced the return of its summer concerts.

Thursday, June 3 will be the beginning of the 5-week series, which will end on Thursday, July 1 with its signature firework display.

This year’s lineup includes both local and national artists and a range of genres including smooth jazz artists, Kim Scott and Kayla Waters, and longtime series favorite, Joseph Vincelli.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garden City
Child missing from Garden City found safe
An investigation by the sheriff’s office determined that the deputy, Tony LoSavio, had sexual...
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for unlawful sexual relations with inmate
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Medical marijuana laws can be a bit confusing at times, for patients, the public, and law...
Kansas House set to debate medical marijuana bill today
Shooting scene near Broadway and Murdock in downtown Wichita
1 injured in downtown Wichita shooting

Latest News

Wichita police arrested Sandra Ross on Wednesday after her shooting that resulted in the death...
Man killed, woman arrested after family disturbance involving gun
KDHE adds Colorado to travel quarantine list
Sedgwick County offering several mobile, partner clinics
Summer car care safety
Brake, light checks before summer travel plans