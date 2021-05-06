Advertisement

Hilmar Cheese Company announces plans for new plant in Dodge City

The Hilmar Cheese Company announces plans for a new plant in Dodge City, Kan.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - More jobs are on the way with Dodge City with an announcement from the Hilmar Cheese Company. On Wednesday, May 5, the company and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly jointly announced Hilmar’s decision to build what it describes as “a new state-of-the-art cheese and whey protein processing plant” in Dodge City.

A news release from Hilmar said the company, founded in 1985, “is one of the world’s largest producers of high quality American-style cheese and whey products with customers in more than 50 countries.

Hilmar said the initial $460 million investment will mean nearly 250 new jobs. By 2023, the company said it will invest $550 million and 750 new jobs. Plans call for crews to break ground this summer with the Dodge City plant being fully operational by 2024.

“Our first-class workforce and central location make Kansas one of the best places in the nation to do business,” Governor Kelly said. “It’s great to see another major food manufacturer like Hilmar choose to put their trust in our state and Dodge City for their newest facility.”

