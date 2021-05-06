In-between weather makers Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are in-between weather makers today. A clear, cool morning in the 40s will warm into the lower 70s during the afternoon under a mainly sunny sky.

Our next storm system, a slow-moving frontal boundary moves in tonight setting the stage for another round of showers and storms. The best chance will take place during the morning hours on Friday and while some storms may be strong producing small hail and gusty wind, widespread severe weather is not expected.

After a warm Friday, in the middle 70s, and an even warmer Saturday, in the lower 80s, the main (storm) event will take place Saturday evening. Showers and storms now look likely, and some will be severe producing large hail and damaging wind gusts.

We are dry on Mother’s Day, but we are also much cooler with highs in the middle 60s, or 10 degrees below normal. Factor in a good supply of clouds and brisk north breeze and it will feel even cooler.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: A few clouds, then sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 72.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, storms roll-in late. Wind: E/S 5-10. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Morning storms, then mostly sunny. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy and mild. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 60.

Sat: High: 83. Low: 56. Partly cloudy, warm; afternoon/evening storms.

Sun: High: 65. Low: 45. Mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler.

Mon: High: 63. Low: 47. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool.

Tue: High: 59. Low: 46. Mostly cloudy, chance of showers/storms.

Wed: High: 64. Low: 43. Showers early, then some clearing.

