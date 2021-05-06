Advertisement

Judges dismiss lawsuits challenging mask requirements at Derby, Mulvane schools

Derby High School in Derby, Kansas
Derby High School in Derby, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Face mask requirements in two Wichita area school districts will remain in place after judges dismiss lawsuits challenging them.

Two Sedgwick County judges dismissed a pair of lawsuits brought by parents in the Derby and Mulvane school districts. The parents argued that ongoing face mask requirements and other COVID-19 protocols were too restrictive and violated Senate Bill 40. They challenged the requirements and both school boards voted to uphold them. Under Senate Bill 40, parents were allowed to sue.

Eyewitness News obtained a copy of the order from the Derby lawsuit, and are waiting on those documents from the judge who dismissed the lawsuit in Mulvane. We’ll share further details on the reasoning for the dismissals once that information becomes available.

