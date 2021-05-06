Advertisement

Rusty Eck Ford donates used car to Valley Center High School

Rusty Eck Ford donated a pre-owned 2012 Ford Focus SEL from the dealership’s Wichita showroom...
Rusty Eck Ford donated a pre-owned 2012 Ford Focus SEL from the dealership’s Wichita showroom to benefit the Valley Center High School Auto Program.(Rusty Eck Ford)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rusty Eck Ford donated a pre-owned 2012 Ford Focus SEL from the dealership’s Wichita showroom to benefit the Valley Center High School Auto Program.

“We’re very happy to be participating in this exceptional program. The donated vehicle is the school’s to keep and it will give Valley Center High tech students the ability to learn more about the inner workings and mechanics of the vehicle in their auto tech classes,” Rusty Eck Ford Owner Les Eck said.

Eck said the vehicle is “the culmination of the outstanding work the auto students at Valley Center High have achieved in the Ford Web Training Program.

“Community involvement is the key to everything we do at Rusty Eck Ford and we are pleased to be in a working partnership with Valley Center High School for the past three years. In addition, several of the school’s students have been employees at our dealership,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garden City
Child missing from Garden City found safe
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
An investigation by the sheriff’s office determined that the deputy, Tony LoSavio, had sexual...
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for unlawful sexual relations with inmate
Medical marijuana laws can be a bit confusing at times, for patients, the public, and law...
Kansas 1 step closer to legalizing medical marijuana
Photos of suspect in May 5, 2021 shooting near Quik Trip at Broadway and Murdock in downtown...
Security guard injured in downtown Wichita shooting, search for suspect continues

Latest News

The Wichita Wind Surge unveiled its mascot, Windy, on Thursday at Franklin Elementary School.
Wichita Wind Surge unveils new mascot ‘Windy’
Wichita police arrested Sandra Ross on Wednesday after her shooting that resulted in the death...
Man killed, woman arrested after family disturbance involving gun
KDHE adds Colorado to travel quarantine list
Sedgwick County offering several mobile, partner clinics