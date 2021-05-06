Rusty Eck Ford donates used car to Valley Center High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rusty Eck Ford donated a pre-owned 2012 Ford Focus SEL from the dealership’s Wichita showroom to benefit the Valley Center High School Auto Program.

“We’re very happy to be participating in this exceptional program. The donated vehicle is the school’s to keep and it will give Valley Center High tech students the ability to learn more about the inner workings and mechanics of the vehicle in their auto tech classes,” Rusty Eck Ford Owner Les Eck said.

Eck said the vehicle is “the culmination of the outstanding work the auto students at Valley Center High have achieved in the Ford Web Training Program.

“Community involvement is the key to everything we do at Rusty Eck Ford and we are pleased to be in a working partnership with Valley Center High School for the past three years. In addition, several of the school’s students have been employees at our dealership,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.