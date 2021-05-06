Sedgwick County offering several mobile, partner clinics

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is offering several mobile clinics for residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

All clinics will offer Pfizer, for those 16 years or older, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, for those 18 and older.

Mobile Clinics will be walk-in and no appointment is necessary.

Thursday, May 6 | 3 to 7 p.m. | Hilltop Urban Church | 910 S. Bluffview Dr., Wichita

Friday, May 7 | 10 a.m. to noon | Sacred Heart Catholic Church | 311 S. 5th St., Colwich

Friday, May 7 | 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. | Maize Middle School | 4600 N. Maize Rd., Maize

Saturday, May 8 | 1 to 5 p.m. | Lao Buddhist Temple | 2550 S. Greenwich Rd., Wichita

Tuesday, May 11 | 2 to 6 p.m. | Andale High School, Gym B | 700 Rush Ave., Andale

Friday, May 14 | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Pathway Church – Westlink | 2001 N. Maize Rd., Wichita

Tuesday, May 18 | 2 to 6 p.m. | Riverview Baptist Church | 844 W. 53rd St. N., Wichita

Wednesday, May 19 | 2 to 4 p.m. | Clearwater Senior Center | 921 E. Janet Ave., Clearwater

Friday, May 21 | 2 to 5 p.m. | Mulvane USD 263 | 628 E. Mulvane St., Mulvane

Partner Clinics, by appointment only:

Saturday, May 15 | 1 to 4 p.m. | Bethany UMC Church | 1601 S. Main St., Wichita | Schedule by dialing (316) 993-0611

Sunday, May 16 | 1 to 4 p.m. | Cedar Chapel UMC Church | 1140 E. 47th St. S., Wichita | Schedule by dialing (316) 993-0611

Sunday, May 23 | 1 to 5 p.m. | Chisolm Trail Church of Christ | 5833 E. 37th St. N., Wichita | Schedule by dialing (316) 214-5490

Sunday, June 6 | 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. | St. Mark Cathedral | 1018 N. Dellrose, Wichita | Schedule by dialing (316) 393-1574

Saturday, June 19 | 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. | VFW Over There Post 112 | 1560 S. Topeka St., Wichita | Schedule by dialing (316) 265-3255

