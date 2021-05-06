Advertisement

Wichita State to announce new president Thursday, 2nd in 2 years

(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State will announce its new president Thursday at 10 a.m. after a months-long closed search.

This is the university’s second presidential search in two years.

The new president follows the resignation of Dr. Jay Golden in September. Golden was hired after late President John Bardo died in 2019 from a chronic lung condition.

The new president will start by July, the beginning of the school’s fiscal year.

Wichita State’s president search chair Dan Peare said in March that most of the candidates for the position had a higher education background.

