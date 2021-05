WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge unveiled its new mascot, “Windy,” the pegasus on Thursday.

Students at Franklin Elementary School had the privilege of counting down to the big reveal.

Windy’s big debut comes less than a week before the Wichita Wind Surge’s home opener at Riverfront Stadium on May 11.

